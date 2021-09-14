New Roadway to Improve Flow of Traffic in Portion of North McAllen

MCALLEN – A roadway officially opened up Thursday in McAllen. City leaders hope it will reduce traffic in the northern part of town.

The road is less than half a mile long, but city officials say it’s a crucial addition to the roadway system in the area.

The Auburn-Wisconsin roadway connects drivers from North Main Street to North 10th Street.

City officials say the project cost about $321,000 and was funded by the 2013 Roadway Bond Program. At the ribbon cutting Thursday, Mayor Jim Darling said this should help move traffic through McAllen.

The newly constructed road has five lanes, two lanes in each direction with a continuous left turn lane.

