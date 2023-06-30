People with Disabilities Urged to Register for Emergency Assistance
Related Story
WESLACO – With the start of hurricane season just around the corner, the state is urging Texans to register for an emergency assistance program.
The Department of Public Safety recommends people with disabilities and other special needs to sign up.
The State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, or STEAR, will give first responders information about what you need during an emergency situation.
According the DPS website, registering yourself in the STEAR registry does not guarantee that you will receive a specific service during an emergency.
Available services will vary by community.
For information about the program and on how to sign up, visit the STEAR webpage here.
News
WESLACO – With the start of hurricane season just around the corner, the state is urging Texans to register for... More >>
News Video
-
De La Cruz discusses freshman congressional term
-
Peñitas daycare reopens amid boil water notice that shut down several businesses
-
Consumer Reports: Don't be taken in by meaningless food labels
-
Brownsville police seize vape pens, cartridges and other drugs inside residence
-
Suspects linked to shots fired call in custody after chase ends in...
Sports Video
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships
-
From North Carolina to the Valley, forward Cole Frame Joins the Toros
-
1-On-1 with Dave Campbell's Insider Matt Stepp
-
7-on-7 state tournament concludes