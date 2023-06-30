People with Disabilities Urged to Register for Emergency Assistance

WESLACO – With the start of hurricane season just around the corner, the state is urging Texans to register for an emergency assistance program.

The Department of Public Safety recommends people with disabilities and other special needs to sign up.

The State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, or STEAR, will give first responders information about what you need during an emergency situation.

According the DPS website, registering yourself in the STEAR registry does not guarantee that you will receive a specific service during an emergency.

Available services will vary by community.

For information about the program and on how to sign up, visit the STEAR webpage here.