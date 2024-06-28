x

Pharr Man Charged for Attempting to Impersonate Officer

EDINBURG – A Pharr man was in court Monday on a charge stemming from an incident back in April.

Court documents say Rogelio Nicandro Garza is charged with attempting to impersonate a public servant.

Garza is accused of operating a motor vehicle on a public street with a camera mounted on the windshield.

He waived his arraignment Monday. A pretrial hearing is set for next month.

