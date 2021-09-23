Pharr police searching for second suspect in bank robbery investigation

The Pharr Police Department is searching for a second suspect in a bank robbery investigation.

Police arrested Erick Lee Chiu last week in Palmview in connection with the robbery on Veterans Boulevard on Sept. 10.

Chiu has been charged with robbery, and police say he remains behind bars on a $300,000 bond.

Now Pharr detectives are searching for Chiu’s getaway driver.

“The second suspect, we don't have any description other than him possibly being the driver of that particular vehicle,” said Lt. William Edmundson with the Pharr Police Criminal Investigations.

The vehicle is described as a white four-door Chevy Equinox.

If you’ve seen this vehicle or if you know who the suspect might be, call Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.