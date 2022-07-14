Pharr Woman Sentenced to Over 10 Years for Failed Smuggling Attempted

PHARR – A Pharr woman has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison in connection with a failed smuggling attempt.

Sadie Elaine Canales, 25, pleaded guilty back in February of last year to conspiring to distribute nearly six kilograms of meth.

Court records show she arranged for the drugs to be smuggled through the Sarita checkpoint by two other people.

Canales was sentenced to 11 and half years in jail and five years of probation.