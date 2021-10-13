Police Trace Car of Suspects in Counterfeit Case

PRIMERA – Investigators are looking for a McAllen couple who attempted to use fake money while shopping.

Primera Chief of Police Manuel Trevino says they tried to use two $20 bills, which is the most commonly counterfeited bill, to pay for items at a store in Primera.

The couple drove off in a PT Cruiser with a handicap sticker and license plate number FFF-7583.

Trevino worries the couple could try to pull this off at another store.

“From what we heard before, they not only target one particular town. It could be a group that works at one time in different areas of the county, or, neighboring counties also,” says Trevino.

He advises purchasing a counterfeit detection pen to avoid falling victim to counterfeit bills.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro explains how it all played out.

Watch the video above for the full story.