Police Trace Car of Suspects in Counterfeit Case
PRIMERA – Investigators are looking for a McAllen couple who attempted to use fake money while shopping.
Primera Chief of Police Manuel Trevino says they tried to use two $20 bills, which is the most commonly counterfeited bill, to pay for items at a store in Primera.
The couple drove off in a PT Cruiser with a handicap sticker and license plate number FFF-7583.
Trevino worries the couple could try to pull this off at another store.
“From what we heard before, they not only target one particular town. It could be a group that works at one time in different areas of the county, or, neighboring counties also,” says Trevino.
He advises purchasing a counterfeit detection pen to avoid falling victim to counterfeit bills.
