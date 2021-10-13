x

Police Trace Car of Suspects in Counterfeit Case

Related Story

PRIMERA – Investigators are looking for a McAllen couple who attempted to use fake money while shopping.  

Primera Chief of Police Manuel Trevino says they tried to use two $20 bills, which is the most commonly counterfeited bill, to pay for items at a store in Primera.

The couple drove off in a PT Cruiser with a handicap sticker and license plate number FFF-7583.

Trevino worries the couple could try to pull this off at another store.

“From what we heard before, they not only target one particular town. It could be a group that works at one time in different areas of the county, or, neighboring counties also,” says Trevino.

He advises purchasing a counterfeit detection pen to avoid falling victim to counterfeit bills.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro explains how it all played out.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
McAllen Couple Attempts to Use Counterfeit Money
McAllen Couple Attempts to Use Counterfeit Money
PRIMERA – Investigators are looking for a McAllen couple who attempted to use fake money while shopping. Primera Chief of... More >>
3 years ago Wednesday, August 01 2018 Aug 1, 2018 Wednesday, August 01, 2018 8:41:51 PM CDT August 01, 2018
Radar
7 Days