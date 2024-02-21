Port Isabel city manager addresses partial Queen Isabella Causeway closure

The Port Isabel city manager is addressing this past weekend's partial causeway closure.

The Queen Isabella Causeway was closed on the South Padre Island side of the bridge for two hours.

"We just want to let people know there's been a lot of speculation on Facebook, a lot of commentary about this, and I know that people sometimes don't know how this system works," Port Isabel City Manager Jared Hockema said.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the warning system gate closed, blocking both westbound lanes.

Hockema is assuring the public the warning system was not triggered by any structural damage to the bridge. TXDOT says the traffic arm likely dropped because of high wind and rain.

"If there had actually been damage to the bridge, you would have seen these lights flashing. You would have seen these arms on both sides of the causeway come down. But of course when that happened, out of abundance of precaution, TXDOT came out and checked the bridge from top to bottom. It's a hundred percent safe," Hockema said.

The bridge was inspected as a precaution and no issues were found.