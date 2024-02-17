Queen Isabella Causeway reopens following TxDOT inspection
The Queen Isabella Causeway reopened a brief malfunction triggered an inspection, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
The causeway closed early Saturday morning when the safety arm of the causeway — a safety mechanism that blocks traffic from entering the causeway in case of an emergency — was triggered, according to TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza.
Drivers were unable to access the bridge from both westbound lanes, a TxDOT news release stated.
The malfunction was possibly triggered by wind speeds, Pedraza added.
The causeway reopened as of 9:20 a.m. Saturday.
