Queen Isabella Causeway reopens following TxDOT inspection

KRGV file photo

The Queen Isabella Causeway reopened a brief malfunction triggered an inspection, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The causeway closed early Saturday morning when the safety arm of the causeway — a safety mechanism that blocks traffic from entering the causeway in case of an emergency — was triggered, according to TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza.

Drivers were unable to access the bridge from both westbound lanes, a TxDOT news release stated.

The malfunction was possibly triggered by wind speeds, Pedraza added.

The causeway reopened as of 9:20 a.m. Saturday.