Previous Scholarship Winner Back Home after Graduating from UTSA
WESLACO – A previous winner of CHANNEL 5’s Student of the Week Scholarship is back home in the Rio Grande Valley.
Samantha Guajardo won the scholarship back in 2011.
She recently graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio and she's beginning her career in physical therapy.
Watch the video for more on this story.
