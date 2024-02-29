x

Previous Scholarship Winner Back Home after Graduating from UTSA

WESLACO – A previous winner of CHANNEL 5’s Student of the Week Scholarship is back home in the Rio Grande Valley.

Samantha Guajardo won the scholarship back in 2011.

She recently graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio and she's beginning her career in physical therapy.  

