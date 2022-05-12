x

Previous Scholarship Winner Back Home after Graduating from UTSA

3 years 11 months 5 days ago Tuesday, June 05 2018 Jun 5, 2018 June 05, 2018 8:37 PM June 05, 2018 in News

WESLACO – A previous winner of CHANNEL 5’s Student of the Week Scholarship is back home in the Rio Grande Valley.

Samantha Guajardo won the scholarship back in 2011.

She recently graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio and she's beginning her career in physical therapy.  

Watch the video for more on this story.

