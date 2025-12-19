Consumer Reports: Gifts for pets and their people

Looking to spoil your furry family members this holiday season? Consumer Reports rounded up some of its top pet gifts that are perfect for everything from winter walks to warm cuddles on the couch.

Consumer Reports tests dozens of pet products that are sure to get some tails wagging, at least, that’s how some of CR’s pet testing squad reacted.

CR says you can make your pet’s holiday dreams come true with a budget-friendly ball launcher like the Chuckit . The best thing about it is you can scoop up the ball with it, without touching it with your hands.

There’s only one thing pets love more than playing and that’s eating. Keep them fed, even when you’re not home with the easy-to-use automatic pet feeder . Setup is a breeze, and you can even control it using an app on your phone.

And the PetSafe fountain can help keep your pet hydrated. CR likes that it’s small, incredibly quiet, and easy to set up.

When it’s time for a long winter’s nap, your pooch will appreciate the dog bed ’s egg crate orthopedic foam base and the faux fur.

Going on a winter walk? Think about protecting your pets’ paws from ice and salt. For that, CR likes these dog boots . They repel water well, easy to get on and off and super cute.

If you’re in the mood to splurge this season, treat whoever braves the cold for your pooch’s potty breaks with a heated dog leash. The rechargeable smart leash features a built-in hand warmer and a power bank to charge your phone on the go. Or if you’re loyal to your current leash, you can still keep your hands warm with the waterproof leash mitten with fleece lining.

Finally, if you have a truly pampered pet or one that’s older or injured, check out the pet stroller from Costway . It earns CR’s top pick for being budget-friendly, sturdy, and easy to assemble and fold.

Keeping pets happy and safe this holiday season means keeping an eye on your holiday decorations to make sure they’re not chewing on plugged-in lights or eating tinsel.

A happy pet is the gift that keeps on giving!