Primary suspect charged in connection with fatal stabbing outside Brownsville funeral home

The man accused in a fatal stabbing outside a Brownsville funeral home has been arraigned on Friday.

Brownsville Police Department spokesperson Abril Luna said Mauricio Salazar was charged with first degree murder and issued a $1 million bond.

Salazar was arrested as the primary suspect in a deadly February 2025 stabbing outside a funeral home, according to Luna. He was arrested Thursday in Pharr based on "newly obtained evidence."

Salazar’s arrest stems from the Feb. 2 death of Gerardo Gonzalez Jr.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family offering reward for information after son was fatally stabbed outside Brownsville funeral home

According to previous reports, Gonzalez was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of Sunset Funeral Home — located at the 600 block of Springmart Boulevard.

Details on what led to Salazar’s arrest were not immediately available.

“The Brownsville Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to justice, and the safety of our community. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for violent crimes are held accountable,” Luna said in a statement. "We hope this arrests bring a measure of peace and comfort to the family and loved ones of Gerardo Gonzalez Jr."

Luna said that the investigation remains active. If convicted, Salazar faces up to life imprisonment.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.