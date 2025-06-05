x

Programa de comida gratuita para niños del Valle

By: Karol Garcia

IDEA Public Schools presenta un programa de verano donde las escuelas ofrecerán desayunos y almuerzos gratuitos a todos los niños del Valle. 

Invitada: Arinda Rodríguez, analista de nutrición infantil.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Wednesday, June 04 2025
