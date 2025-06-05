Progreso residents demanding answers over poor water quality

Residents in Progreso are demanding answers over frequent water issues.

"Our water looks like tea," Progreso resident Alicia Pina said.

Last year, Pina noticed the change and swapped to bottle water.

"When I turn on the faucet in my kitchen, it sounds like a bursting, and it's bursting with a brownish color and I keep it on for four to six minutes, 10 max, and then it starts clearing up a bit," Pina said.

Pina has lived in Progreso for 30 years. She showed a bottle with water she filled up about two months ago and compared it to a brand-new bottle.

The city of Progreso doesn't have a city-owned water plant. They rely on Military Highway Water Corporation.

Progreso Mayor Pro Tem Sandra Estrada says the city wants answers from MHWC.

"The Military Highway Water Corporation is an entity, and they need to respond to their payers, and we are their payers," Estrada said.

Estrada says the city has looked into possibly getting their own plant, but the cost is too high. For now, she hopes Military Highway answers their concerns.

"Military Highway Water Corporation needs to step it up and tell us what's going on. Is it your pipes that are dirty? Is it something at your plant that's not working?" Estrada said.

Military Highway Water Corporation General Manager Consuelo De La Rosa said they are following TCEQ regulations.

De La Rosa one of the reasons for the yellow water could be the misuse of fire hydrants. They say it causes pressure in the system to drop and lead to discoloration in water.

Military Highway Water Corporation is holding a board meeting on July 6. City officials say they plan to attend and are asking residents to do the same.

