Protest held for McAllen family detained by ICE

Dozens of people showed their support outside of the El Valle Detention Facility in Raymondville.

That's where one of three McAllen Independent School District students is being detained. The students, two of whom are Mariachi Oro members, along with their parents, were detained last month by U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement, according to a family member.

"They should be getting ready to go to school, yet they are being detained for no reason," protester Ali Lopez Velcarcel said.

"No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!"

That's the message the group of protestors hopes will reach the ears of Rio Grande Valley lawmakers.

"They need to do immigration reform and we need these families out of all these detention centers," protest organizer Denisse Carreon said.

The group of protesters lined up outside the Raymondville detention center.

"I am out here protesting with my mom for the mariachi students who were abducted by ICE here," Hidalgo County Young Democrats member Jason Delattre said.

Protesters were seen holding signs that read "No human is illegal" and "Release Antonio."

Antonio Gamez–Cuellar, 18, is currently sitting inside the Raymondville detention center after he and his two younger siblings were detained by ICE last month.

"It is just not right. That's why we are all out here protesting because we are fighting for them," Delattre said.

According to family member Denise Robles, Antonio's brothers, 14-year-old Caleb and 12-year-old Joshua Gamez-Cuellar, are in a detention center along with their parents in Dilley, southwest of San Antonio.

The siblings attended McAllen ISD and Antonio and Caleb were part of the district's Mariachi Oro group.

"For all we know, they are great kids, doing mariachi and enjoying life and trying to better themselves for the future and they are being stopped from doing that," Velcarcel said.

McAllen ISD released the following statement in reference to the family's detainment:

"The district is aware of social media and mainstream media reports about a McAllen family that has reportedly been detained by immigration authorities.

In accordance with federal student privacy laws (known as FERPA), the district is unable to confirm details related to specific students. However, while the district will continue to follow applicable laws, we are in contact with appropriate authorities and elected officials on this matter.

At McAllen ISD, we are committed to the education and support of all children. Our focus will always center on providing a safe and respectful learning environment for students."

Protestors are now calling on the community to reach out to their local lawmakers and ask for change.

"Call their office, Vicente's office, Henry's office, Monica's office," Carreon said. "We need them to protect the brown community, we need them to show up and we need immigration reform."

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz released a statement saying she requested a visit to the Raymondville detention center. She said she's been in communication with federal authorities to "explore legal options available to help the Gamez-Cuellar family."

In a statement to Channel 5 News, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez says the Gamez-Cuellar family are "contributing members" of the community. He said he is calling on the South Texas Congressional Delegation to "speak out against this senseless cruelty."

Congressman Henry Cuellar is also reacting to the news.

In a Facebook post he says immigration should be "focused on criminals, not good law-abiding community members." He said his team is working to try and reunite the family.

Other politicians who have spoken out against the family's detainment include Senator Juan 'Chuy' Hinojosa and Hidalgo County Commissioner Eduardo 'Eddie' Cantu.

Channel 5 News has reached out to ICE for comment Saturday afternoon, but we are still waiting to hear back.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family; it has already raised $31,288. To donate, click here.