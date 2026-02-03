PSJA Memorial Cheer team wins 2026 NCA National Championship

By: Daniella Hernandez

Alamo, TX -- Last weekend the PSJA Memorial cheer team was named the 2026 NCA National Champions for the first time in school history.

“It’s one of my dreams come true, I think I made a lot of kids dreams come true and we’re just happy to say we came back as NCA Champions,” Said PSJA Memorial Head Cheer Coach Alex Cano.

The cheer team flew to Dallas to compete at one of the biggest cheer competitions in the world. What was supposed to be a 2-day competition, turned into one day due to the winter storm.

“Competing now Friday all of us were like oh my gosh, we have to be perfect, like this is our one and only shot to go out there and do good so it was definitely crazy going out there but I mean it was fun,” said PSJA Memorial Cheer Captain Briana Muñiz

The cherry on top for the NCA winning cheer team, getting to see and play in the snow.