Residents near Harlingen report health issues from nearby construction site

Residents near a construction site outside Harlingen say thick clouds of dust are forcing them to stay inside, and causing health problems.

Jesus Castañeda, who lives on Kroger Avenue, said he developed a cough about two weeks after construction began nearby. He said stepping outside means getting covered in dust immediately.

"There’s constant dust, bad clouds of dust coming into our home," Castañeda said.

Castañeda said the dust has affected his health.

"I've been to the doctor with some respiratory issues. I did get some medication," Castañeda said.

Other neighbors said the dust keeps them indoors. Castañeda said showering doesn't help because the dust covers him as soon as he goes outside.

Dr. Raul Reyes, a physician with Valley Baptist Health System, said dust from construction sites can cause serious health problems. He said debris from concrete and other materials, including silica, can affect the lungs and cause asthma flare-ups and bronchitis.

Channel 5 News reached out to the contractor company, Venser, to ask about the project and address the concerns. The company declined to comment.

Castañeda said he hopes the company can control the dust better by watering the site more often.

“Maybe water it a little more,” Castañeda said.

For now, people in the neighborhood said they will stay inside away from the dust.

Watch the video above for the full story.