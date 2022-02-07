Residents Report Construction Traffic in Granjeno due to Border Wall Project

GRANJENO – The border wall project has a connection to activity people are noticing in Granjeno.

Napoleon Garza cuts mesquite and ebony, the wood comes from his family's property.

It’s wildland that's heavily patrolled by Border Patrol and it’s full of wildlife and deer.

Garza says he's seeing construction traffic head down the road into the land.

"A month and a half ago we started noticing a whole bunch of trucks traveling back there, filled with caliche. One day we counted over 50," says Garza.

We asked Border Patrol what's going on in this area south of Granjeno.

They tell us contractor traffic is heading to the area near Doffin Road in Pharr to begin getting soil samples.

