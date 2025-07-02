RGV Red Crowns looking to organize new match following forfeited games

A newly formed soccer club in the Rio Grande Valley is working to keep fans happy after visiting teams canceled two games.

Fans of the RGV Red Crowns weren't able to attend their last home game on Saturday after the visiting team didn't show up.

"Unfortunately, they didn't fulfill their commitment to coming down and playing with us,” RGV Red Crowns President Jamal Fayyad said.

The semi pro soccer team hosted three home games since it came to the Valley in the spring, but the last two were canceled because two Dallas-based teams couldn’t make the trip.

"We promised every fan that we'll have five home games in the summer and we're going to do our best to make that happen,” Fayyad said.

The Red Crowns made it into the playoffs set to happen in Dallas. The team is quickly working to organize two more home games for season ticket holders to attend.

The team is also issuing refunds to fans who bought tickets for single games.

The Red Crowns are part of the national League of Clubs, which is part of the Texas Conference.

“As an ownership you pay everything out of pocket, and it gets pricey,” Fayyad said. “We went to Dallas this year for a double header, and it took a big chunk of our budget for the year."

To make up for the missed home games, the Red Crowns are trying to organize a non-competitive, "friendly" match with a nearby club.

“Who that is I don't know yet. We’re looking at both sides of the border about bringing a team up here to play in the Harlingen field before the summer is over,” Fayyad said.

If the team qualifies for the Top 2 seed of the playoffs, they'll host a home playoff game.

Watch the video above for the full story.