RGV Vipers "Blocks for Books' at Sonic in Pharr and Edinburg
The RGV Vipers have partnered with Sonic to promote the importance of literacy across the Rio Grande Valley through its annual “Blocks for Books” event on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.
The event will take place at two Sonic locations. The first, Sonic in Pharr located at 701 S. Jackson from 1-3 p.m. The second at 2222 W. University in Edinburg, Texas from 4- 6 p.m.
