RGV Women in Sports: Harlingen South girls basketball Coach Littleton

Harlingen South girls basketball coach - Rebecca Littleton is a proud valley native. she is a former MCHI athlete, graduating in 2008. as a multi-sport star - Littleton earned a spot on the volleyball and basketball teams at Texas Lutheran University.

"Built a lot of relationships with all of my teammates that are still some of my best friends today, kind of got my coaching network with all of my TLU alumni, learned from a lot of great coaches that I had there so it was a good experience," said Littleton.

Growing up as a coach's kid - Littleton saw the amount of work that went into that career path. she never thought being a coach was in her future until after college.

"Athletics is my life you know, I want to give back to the kids what I was taught you know all the life lessons that everyone teaches you and I thought you know this is all I’m good at, this is all I know so might as well share my knowledge”

Littleton then got a call from her future father-in-law about an assistant position opening up at McAllen memorial. she coached basketball and track. from there - Littleton became the head girls basketball coach at Los Fresnos. finally finding her way to Harlingen South.

"It was a different role, obviously being the girls coordinator here at the new position at Harlingen at that time its been a blessing, I like to share my knowledge, I like to share that with kids and other coaches, Harlingen is a great place”

On top of being a head coach. Littleton is also a mom and a coaches wife. during her offseason - Littleton supports her husband who is the head football coach at Raymondville.

“It’s a balance but it’s just fun. We’re constantly on the go, obviously it’s exhausting but it’s worth it. You know getting to see him be successful, getting to see him do what he loves, having our kid at our practices, at our games and all that, that’s important to us."

Littleton recently accomplished her 200th career win. the lady hawks are on the verge of claiming another district title.

“The wins come with all of the grind and all that and its just, sometimes you have to be like wow i really did that or because sometimes you’re in the moment and coaching is so fast paced so you just take the time to say wow the hard work does pay off”