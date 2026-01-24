Rio Grande Valley pet owners urged to provide adequate shelter to outdoor pets amid incoming cold front

A cold front is expected to move into the Rio Grande Valley during the weekend and bring near-freezing temperatures.

Animal advocates are reminding pet owners that the cold can be dangerous for animals left outside

“Don't let them outside for too long,” Palm Valley Animal Society Development Manager Jarod Munoz said. “Make sure that they're being fed, that they're staying warm. If you guys have coats, definitely put that on if they're going to be outside."

Providing adequate shelter to outdoor pets amid extreme weather isn’t just a recommendation, it’s the law.

Raul Gonzalez, spokesperson for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, said the Texas Safe Outdoor Dogs Act ensures that dogs aren’t mistreated when there’s cold weather.

“It is a Class A misdemeanor if you don't follow this law. But if more serious things happen to the dog, you could be facing cruelty to animal charges as well,” Gonzalez said.

For dogs that must remain outdoors, proper shelter is required.

If you can't afford to buy one, making one is easy.

“A really cheap alternative is that you guys can go ahead and grab a little plastic cooler from Walmart or Academy and cut a hole in there, line it with some aluminum foil, and that'll keep them warm,” Munoz said.

If you see an animal left outside without proper shelter during extreme conditions, report it to your local animal shelter or call authorities.

