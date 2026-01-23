Cameron County Sheriff's Office seeing increase in applicants following recent pay raises

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office says interest in joining their team is on the rise, which the sheriff credits to recent pay increases.

From the streets of Cameron County, deputies are working to keep the community safe.

In October, deputies and jailers received a 10 percent pay raise. This boosted the starting pay for jailers at more than $39,000 and deputies more than $45,000.

Since the pay increase, the sheriff says monthly applicants have jumped from about three to 10. The department now has more applicants than open positions.

Currently, 16 deputies and 50 jailers are in the process of joining the force.

"I talked to a few deputies that worked here. They said it was a great place to come, because they're up and coming just like the Valley is starting to grow a lot, so is Cameron County," Cameron County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Mason said.

Deputy Mason joined the sheriff's office as a patrol deputy in early January. After serving in the military, he says he's excited about the opportunities ahead.

"I can go from doing SWAT to working with Border Patrol to driving ATVs on the border," Deputy Mason said.

The sheriff's office says as the county continues to grow, it will also expand staffing in other areas, including the Cameron County courthouse.

