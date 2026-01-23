Valley TxDOT crews head north to help with cold front

Texas Department of Transportation crews from the Rio Grande Valley are heading north to help prepare for the upcoming cold front.

About 26 workers left Thursday. They'll be working on de-icing highways in Tyler, Sulphur Springs and Sherman. They'll remain in those areas through Sunday.

"They took brine trucks. It has a big tank in the back, and we also took what we call V-box trucks; those can carry aggregate to spread salt or other material on the roadway," TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

TxDOT says the probability of activating crews in the Valley remains low, but crews will remain on standby.