Santa Rosa ISD schools to be closed on Friday for deep sanitization of facilities
Due to the spread of COVID-19, Santa Rosa ISD schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 21, according to a letter sent to parents.
Crews will be using the day to sanitize all facilities and classrooms.
"We want to ensure that we do everything possible that is available to us to halt the spread of this virus. We want to ensure that our students and staff learn and work in the best possible school environment," Interim Superintendent Yolanda Chapa said in the letter.
Classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 24.
Santa Rosa ISD is the latest Valley school district to cancel classes due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
