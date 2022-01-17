San Benito CISD closing schools Tuesday, Wednesday due to COVID-related issues

Photo credit: MGN Online

Citing increased absenteeism among staff and students due to COVID-related issues, San Benito CISD announced all schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18, and Wednesday, Jan. 19.

There will be no face-to-face instruction nor remote learning on those days, the district said.

Instead, the two days will be used to deep clean all district facilities.

The district said a limited amount of COVID-19 tests also factored into its decision to shut down.

So far this month, the district has reported 382 student infections. There are currently 78 staff members districtwide who are out due to COVID-related issues.

On Monday, the district also amended its return to school plan to include updates on responsibilities of students and employees.

San Benito CISD isn't the only district in the Valley that has closed campuses due to COVID-19. Sharyland ISD is closed Monday and Tuesday due to an increase in cases, while La Villa ISD and San Perlita ISD were closed last week.