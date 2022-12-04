x

Sarah Cruz's Journey to WAC Player of the Year

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- 

As the UTRGV Volleyball season came to a close, Czech-Republic-Native Sarah Cruz left her legacy in the WAC becoming player of the year.

We give you an inside look of her journey to success after four seasons.

News
11 hours ago Sunday, December 04 2022 Dec 4, 2022 Sunday, December 04, 2022 9:23:00 AM CST December 04, 2022
