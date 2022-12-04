x

Sarah Cruz's Journey to WAC Player of the Year

10 hours 28 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, December 04 2022 Dec 4, 2022 December 04, 2022 10:23 AM December 04, 2022 in Sports
By: Bella Michaels

EDINBURG, TEXAS -- 

As the UTRGV Volleyball season came to a close, Czech-Republic-Native Sarah Cruz left her legacy in the WAC becoming player of the year.

We give you an inside look of her journey to success after four seasons.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days