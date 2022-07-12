Sea Turtle, Inc. to host hatchlings throughout the summer

Sea Turtle, Inc. in South Padre Island will be releasing turtle hatchings throughout the summer.

Two releases happened this weekend and hundreds of little turtle hatchlings went out into the gulf.

The releases are public for anyone to attend and Sunday morning a crowd of about 12 hundred showed up.

These releases happen early in the morning around 6:45 or overnight.

This season alone, Sea Turtle, Inc. has released more than 22 hundred hatchlings.

More hatchling will be happening throughout the summer.

To learn more, visit seaturtleinc.org