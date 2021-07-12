Search for Aggravated Robbery Suspect who Targeted Elsa Bakery

ELSA – Police are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect who targeted a bakery.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

An employee at the La Reynera Bakery, located at 121 South 88, was working when the suspect went in. Police say he was armed with a knife.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke with a bakery employee.

"It's not fair. We are hard workers and for them to just come in here and rob our money as if it was nothing."

The employee says surveillance cameras inside the bakery recorded the incident.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 40's approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, 200 to 220 pounds with a salt and pepper goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black or dark blue t-shirt, black shorts, white tennis shoes with black socks and a black and camouflage cap.

If anyone recognizes this individual or has any information please call the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.