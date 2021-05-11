Selah Hospice

Home
News
Fallen law enforcement officers honored during National Police Week
Every year, police from around the Rio Grande Valley and across the country gather to honor their fallen brothers and sisters during National Police Week. ...
HOV: New mom discusses lifestyle adjustments
First time mom Savannah Cedillo thought she was...
Construction for new $41 million hospital in SPI starts this summer
Plans for a new, multi-million dollar medical facility...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
May 11, 2021: Hot, humid day before chances for rain tonight
Thunderstorms could arrive tonight. Until then, we have a partly sunny, hot, and humid day in the 90s. The chances for showers and...
May 10, 2021: Breezy and hot with highs in mid-90s
May 8, 2021: Sunny weekend ahead
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M
AUSTIN - Jose Garcia had to wait two years to complete his dream of winning the state title after finishing 9th his sophomore year. On...
Landon Donovan Signs For Fans at Toros Match
EDINBURG - On Thursday, USMNT and LA Galaxy...
High School Baseball Scores and Highlights 5/7/21
Friday, May 7th 6A Bi-District Los...
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Hechos Valle
Sin llegar a un acuerdo sobre la seguridad en las cortes judiciales ante la ausencia del alguacil del condado Cameron
Por segunda ocasión, la corte de comisionados pospone medidas que permitirían al alguacil del condado Cameron recuperar el personal y presupuesto asignado para la seguridad de...
México: Asesinato de tres hermanos pudo ser por equivocación
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) - Las autoridades del...
USDOT anuncia medidas adicionales para ayudar a los estados en áreas afectadas por el ciberataque al oleoducto de la empresa Colonial
El Departamento de Transporte de EE. UU. Anunció...
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Enviar una pregunta del clima
Azteca Valle
Daytime
News Video
HOV: New mom discusses lifestyle adjustments
Fallen law enforcement officers honored during National Police Week
Construction for new $41 million hospital in SPI starts this summer
DSHS holding pop up COVID-19 vaccine distribution events
Arrest made in Harlingen home invasion
Sports Video
UTRGV vs Tarleton State 5/9/21
Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M
Landon Donovan Signs for Fans at HEB Park
`Wilmer Cabrera Reaction After Second Win of RGVFC Season
High School Baseball Playoff Highlights 5/7/21