Some Cameron Co. Residents Disapprove of Former Judge’s Arrest

BROWNSVILLE – A former Cameron County judge is facing multiple charges for paving a private road, according to court documents.

The unsealed indictment states former judge Pete Sepulveda Jr. used county equipment and crews to pave the private road “Freddie Gomez” near Los Indios. Only a handful of residents live in the area.

They said they don’t believe Sepulveda should’ve been arrested because they said they’ve been asking for that road to get fixed for years.

Claudio Antonio Cantu, 74, was thrilled when back in March 2016 the road leading to his home was paved. He said the residents along the road struggled with knee-high potholes and trash trucks tearing up the road every time it rained.

“We already deserved it,” he said.

Cantu was shocked to learn Sepulveda was indicted facing several charges for the paving of what court documents indicate is a private road.

“What is wrong with the county coming in? We paid our dues. Why is he in trouble,” he said.

On Tuesday, Sepulveda turned himself in at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department after being indicted on charges of official abuse of capacity, misuse of funds and theft.

According to the documents, Freddie Gomez Road is on the outskirts of San Benito. The road is about 507 feet of paved road, starting from where it meets Highway 281. It’s 169 yards of pavement, that’s the point at which Anita Weaver stood to benefit.

Weaver did not want to be interviewed on camera. She said the residents in the area, all 55 years and older, who benefit from having a road they can actually drive on without the risk of getting stuck. She said she’s disappointed about Sepulveda’s arrest.

Cantu said during his younger years he used to take care of the potholes himself and often even paid to have caliche poured over the road.

The 74-year-old said he can no longer do that. He’s thankful the road is paved.

“It’s all elderly people here… had they not fixed the road, there was going to be problems. Had the county emergency crews needed to get in here to help one of us, no one would’ve been able to get in,” Cantu said.

He doesn’t understand why someone went to jail over a fix that’s waited for attention for years.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Sepulveda and his attorney. So far, there hasn’t been a response from either yet.

The district attorney’s office isn’t commenting any further on the case because it’s an open investigation.