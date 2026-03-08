South Padre Island launches survey to address parking concerns

South Padre Island officials are asking residents and visitors to weigh in on parking problems that have plagued the area for years.

The city launched an online survey last month to gather feedback on current parking conditions and potential solutions. Anyone who lives in or visits South Padre Island can participate.

"It's been ongoing for several years," South Padre Island Place 5 City Council Member Lisa Graves said. "As the island and tourism grows it is becoming more of a need, so now we are feeling the pressure and we want to help alleviate the congestion."

Residents say neighborhoods get packed during spring break and peak beach season. Jim Sullivan, a South Padre Island resident, said congestion is a recurring issue.

"Occasionally, people leaving the island on Sunday back up the causeway quite a bit," Sullivan said. "During spring break, you have a lot of problems coming to the island."

Marissa Cisneros visits the beach three or four times a year from San Antonio. She said parking near hotels and resorts can be confusing.

"The beach access is a little confusing simply because if they are adjacent to a hotel or resort, then it's not really clear if we can park there or not," Cisneros said. "So you risk the chance of getting towed."

Graves said the city needs input from everyone, not just tourists, business owners or residents.

"We want to know what our community wants," Graves said. "That's what we are relying on."

Cisneros said she hopes the city develops a plan that works for everyone that provides accessibility.

"Just so we can spend a day at the beach without having to worry about the status of our car or anybody getting hurt," Cisneros said.

The survey will remain open through April 20. The city will host an open house event on March 31 to share input and ideas for improving parking. Click here for more information.

