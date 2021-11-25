Space Heaters Available for Qualifying Hidalgo Co. Residents

EDINBURG – The director for Hidalgo County Community Service Agency says they’ve given out almost 60 space heaters over the last two days.

Jamie Longoria says the agency goes over safety precautions before a person walks out with one.

Rio Grande Valley residents who are disabled, elderly and families with children younger than six can qualify for a heater.

Residents can visit the agency’s office at 2524 North Closner Boulevard in Edinburg.

