Starr Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Recovering after Being Struck by Car
RIO GRANDE CITY – The Starr County Sheriff’s deputy injured last week was released from the hospital.
The deputy was assisting police as they served a warrant late May.
He was injured when a car struck him while he chased the suspect down.
He underwent surgery and is now back home.
According to the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, it may be months before he’s able to fully recover.
