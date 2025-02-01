Starr County man receives three life sentences on child sex assault charges

A 40-year-old man received three life sentences after he was found guilty on multiple charges of super aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the Starr County District Attorney’s Office.

As part of his sentencing, Jesus Moises Lopez will also pay a total fine of $30,000 for the three counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Lopez’s trial began on Monday and concluded on Wednesday evening with the jury convicting him on all three counts, according to a news release.

"The jury’s verdict sends a strong message: In Starr County, we protect our children, and those who harm our children will face the full weight of the law,” the news release stated.

The news release also recognized an unidentified 12-year-old boy who testified in court.

“[His] courage in standing before the court and recounting his experiences was nothing short of heroic,” the news release stated. “His testimony was a foundation of this case and was instrumental in delivering justice.”