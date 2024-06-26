Surveillance Camera Captures Agents Tampering with Evidence in Raymondville

RAYMONDVILLE – Cameras were rolling as federal agents were heard talking about robbing a store in Willacy County.

Dominga Ledesma owns two stores, one in Raymondville and another in Lyford, both raided twice.

The store's surveillance cameras captured agents as they worked their way through one of the shops.

"Had we been thinking we would have come up here way ahead of everybody. Come and rob the place. Then drive back around and back into the parking lot," said one of the agents.

Another video shows agents overlooking evidence.

"Oh, it's already sealed."

"I know. You know what, where'd it go? Oops. Aww we didn't see it. I don't know what happened," said the agent while dropping evidence behind a desk.

Ledesma says she's sold silver as prizes to game rooms for four years.

“The community knows us, we've always been gold and silver buyers with the boutique and we do online sales. That's how we've made our living,” she says.

Since the raids, Ledesma’s business suffered and now she is unsure of her boutique's future.

Ledesma says with all the business she's lost, she's not sure her store can stay open past the end of this year.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to all of the agencies involved.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations tells us:

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, office of professional and responsibility, is aware of the video. The agency, however, does not have any other comment at this time."

For more information watch the video above.