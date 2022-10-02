Survey aims to help get funding for internet access in Cameron County
Cameron County leaders are trying to get more funding to improve internet access.
A new survey was announced Friday by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. that could bring-in state and federal funding for the project.
The survey aims to identify the connectivity needs in each community, and bring affordable and reliable internet to their homes, according to the county website.
“If we can get the technological infrastructure that we are entitled to, that our children deserve, and that our children need, then we can continue to minimize that great divide on the educational front,” Trevino Jr. said.
Cameron County residents are urged to complete the survey online.
