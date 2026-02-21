Teacher Tuesday Story - 02/19/2026
News Video
-
Eight cadets graduate from first-ever Edinburg police academy
-
Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider to be added to National Fallen Firefighter...
-
$1 million bond issued for man accused of fatally stabbing brother in...
-
U.S. Marshals searching for Brownsville woman charged in hot van death
-
McAllen Housing Commission accepting applications for scholarships
Sports Video
-
Muhamed Shaath leads Pioneer to play-in victory over Sharyland
-
RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores
-
Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
-
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football