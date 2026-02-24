Sixth suspect charged in Peñitas double homicide investigation

A sixth suspect has been charged in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found burned beyond recognition in a vehicle in Peñitas.

Juan Antonio Alvarado, 36, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons, and denied bond Monday.

As previously reported, five suspects were arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation; three men — Pedro Ismael Garcia, Ricardo Gonzalez Jr., and Alejandro Lopez — were arrested on capital murder charges in connection with the deaths and two women — Amanda Solis and Triana Gonzalez — were arrested on charges of tampering with evidence.

All five suspects are still being held without bond.

According to a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, autopsies were conducted on the burnt bodies, and the cause of death for both individuals was determined to be homicidal violence with gunshot wounds.

Investigators were able to identify one of the bodies as Mario Morales Jr., according to the news release. The identity of the second body is still pending, but investigators believe it to be Maria Farias.

Farias, a La Grulla woman, was reported missing on Feb. 3 and is the owner of the burned vehicle. Both Farias and Morales were last seen together.

According to Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Raul Gonzalez, Lopez told investigators there was a fourth suspect involved in the murder, identified as Alvarado.

Lopez admitted to being present at an apartment where Garcia, Gonzalez Jr. and Alvarado assaulted Morales on Feb. 3, according to the news release.

Gonzalez said investigators found a witness who said they picked up Alvarado and Garcia at an abandoned property in Peñitas.

The witness said Alvarado admitted he was with Garcia when Garcia shot Mario and Jane Doe while they were inside a vehicle at the abandon property in Peñitas, according to the news release.

On Feb. 20, investigators interviewed Alvarado who corroborated the witness' information. Alvarado also admitted to kicking Morales during the assault at the apartment, according to the news release.

Alvarado was then placed under arrest. The investigation remains ongoing.