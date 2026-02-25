Sixth suspect in custody in connection with Peñitas double homicide investigation

KRGV file photo of deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office where two bodies were found inside a vehicle in Peñitas following a brush fire on Feb. 3, 2026.

A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the deaths of two people whose bodies were found burned beyond recognition in a vehicle in Peñitas, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra announced in a Monday social media post.

The suspect was not identified, but Guerra said the man will be arraigned on Tuesday.

As previously reported, five individuals were arrested after the bodies were found on Feb. 3 in a burned vehicle by Peñitas firefighters on 4 Mile Line between Tom Gill and Circle 6 roads.

An autopsy said both victims died of “homicidal violence with gunshot wounds,” a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News said.

While the bodies haven’t been identified, the complaint says authorities believe the victims are Mario Morales and Maria Farias. Farias, a La Grulla woman, was reported missing on Feb. 3 and is the owner of the burned vehicle. Both individuals were last seen together, Guerra said.

Authorities are waiting for DNA results to confirm their identities.

Three men — Pedro Ismael Garcia Ricardo Gonzalez Jr., and Alejandro Lopez — were arrested on capital murder charges in connection with the deaths.

Two women — Amanda Solis and Triana Gonzalez — were arrested on charges of tampering with evidence after deputies with the sheriff’s office caught them burning evidence linked to the investigation, Guerra previously said.

The women told investigators Morales was severely beaten by Ricardo Gonzalez and Garcia at Gonzalez’s apartment. According to the complaint, Solis said Ricardo Gonzalez “admitted to killing Maria the day of the vehicle fire.”

A witness also identified Garcia as the driver of a suspect vehicle authorities said was spotted at the scene of the burned vehicle.

“Pedro also admitted to this same witness to killing two people and burning their bodies,” the complaint said.

All five suspects remain in custody without a bond.