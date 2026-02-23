PSJA ISD gardening club receives national recognition
An elementary school gardening club at PSJA Independent School District has received national recognition.
The Growing Gardeners Club at Cesar Chavez Elementary School has been selected as the National Junior Master Gardener Group for the month of February, according to a news release.
The club is led by science lab teacher Tami Bhadai.
The news release said the recognition highlights the club for exemplifying the mission of "growing kids by igniting a passion for learning, success and service."
As the group of the month, the Growing Gardeners Club will be featured throughout February on the National Junior Master Gardener Program website and homepage, showcasing the students' hands-on learning, teamwork, and commitment to service through gardening.
The National Junior Master Gardner program selects one group or class across the country each month that best reflects the mission.
