Weslaco breaks ground on memorial honoring Iwo Jima flag raiser Harlon Block

A new memorial will honor a Weslaco native and Marine who helped raise the American flag at Iwo Jima during World War II.

The memorial will honor Cpl. Harlon Block, and will be located at the sports complex named after him at 1020 W. 18th St.

"We definitely honor our veterans, and some of them give the ultimate sacrifice, and we recognize that our citizens of Weslaco are going to have a place here where they can come in and reflect and be inspired by the sacrifices that others have made," Weslaco Parks and Recreation Director Eddie Serna said.

The memorial cost around $100,000 and was funded through the Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco and local organizations.

Construction should wrap up in September 2026.