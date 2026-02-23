City of Pharr awarded $3.52 million for upgrades at international bridge

Photo courtesy of the city of Pharr.

The city of Pharr has announced it has been awarded $3.52 million in federal funding to advance the Bridge Operations and Logistics Transformation Project at the Pharr International Bridge, according to a news release.

The news release said the project is a major investment that will provide upgrades to the Pharr International Bridge and enhance public safety and strengthen the city's role as a national trade gateway.

The funding was secured by Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, according to the news release. It will support critical infrastructure upgrades designed to improve efficiency, safety, and traffic flow at the international bridge.

The news release said planned improvements for the bridge include repaving the bridge entry area and key sections of the bridge, transforming the existing canopy into an Outbound Operations Facility for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Pharr Police Department, installing a new bridge entry gantry and electronic signage to improve traffic flow and driver communication, and expanding the Bridge Headquarters to provide additional office, law enforcement, and coordination space.

Additional safety improvements will include enhanced lighting, upgraded fencing, restriping of traffic lanes, and the establishment of a CBP Import Lot Command Center to centralize inspections and improve interagency coordination, according to the news release.

The project is expected to start construction later this year.