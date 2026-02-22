x

Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 70s

Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 70s
4 hours 50 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, February 22 2026 Feb 22, 2026 February 22, 2026 10:27 AM February 22, 2026 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days