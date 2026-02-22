Cameron County beach access points closed due to high tides
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has ordered the temporary closure of some of the beach access areas.
The closures were put into effect on Sunday and will remain until further notice, according to a news release. The beach accesses affected are:
— County Beach Access No. 4
— County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion
— County Beach Access No. 6
Those beaches will be closed to all incoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to the high tides brought on by the recent cold front that is causing undrivable land conditions, according to the news release.
County beach access areas on South Padre Island, such as Isla Blanca Park, will remain open until further notice.
The county is asking all individuals to be cautious when visiting the beach and to heed the advice of authorities patrolling the areas. Individuals are also asked to be aware of the Flag Advisory System which, notes current surf conditions.
More News
News Video
-
Raymondville ISD marching band receives international honor
-
Man killed in officer-involved shooting at South Padre Island attempted to run...
-
Mission 5th grader publishes book about brother's autism
-
Sea Turtle Inc. reacts to Texas Game Wardens new equipment to protect...
-
New Texas Game Wardens boat aims to stop illegal fishing at South...
Sports Video
-
Muhamed Shaath leads Pioneer to play-in victory over Sharyland
-
RGV girls basketball area round highlights and scores
-
Weslaco & Nikki Rowe advance to Sweet 16 in girls basketball playoffs
-
Weslaco takes down Ingleside 4-1 in Lady Angels Classic
-
Los Fresnos star quarterback Robert Pineda signs with Southwestern University football