Cameron County beach access points closed due to high tides

Photo courtesy of the Office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has ordered the temporary closure of some of the beach access areas.

The closures were put into effect on Sunday and will remain until further notice, according to a news release. The beach accesses affected are:

— County Beach Access No. 4

— County Beach Access No. 5/E.K. Atwood Park Pavilion

— County Beach Access No. 6

Those beaches will be closed to all incoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic due to the high tides brought on by the recent cold front that is causing undrivable land conditions, according to the news release.

County beach access areas on South Padre Island, such as Isla Blanca Park, will remain open until further notice.

The county is asking all individuals to be cautious when visiting the beach and to heed the advice of authorities patrolling the areas. Individuals are also asked to be aware of the Flag Advisory System which, notes current surf conditions.