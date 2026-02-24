x

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026: Windy and milder, temps in the 70s

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026: Windy and milder, temps in the 70s
5 hours 1 minute 20 seconds ago Tuesday, February 24 2026 Feb 24, 2026 February 24, 2026 7:32 AM February 24, 2026 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days