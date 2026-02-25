x

Progreso Police Department launches new special response team

Progreso Police Department launches new special response team
1 day 4 hours 44 minutes ago Monday, February 23 2026 Feb 23, 2026 February 23, 2026 10:17 PM February 23, 2026 in News - Local

The Progreso Police Department launched a new special response team focused on high-risk operations.

The multi-agency team is made up of seven members and executed search warrants leading to 20 arrests.

“We are dealing with people that could be violent,” Progreso Police Chief Al Perez said.

Plans for the team were announced in October 2025. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days