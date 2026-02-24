McAllen produce imports delayed as cartel violence blocks Mexican roads

Empty warehouse shelves lined a McAllen produce terminal early Monday as Mexican truck drivers stayed off the roads for their safety following the killing of cartel boss Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes.

The Mexican army killed Oseguera Cervantes, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, on Sunday. His death sparked a surge in cartel violence across Mexico that resulted in over 70 deaths, according to the Associated Press.

Isidoro Perez, the owner of a produce importing business, said his business is missing items that are all imported from Mexico.

"Trucks did not cross yesterday," Perez said. "Today, they should be entering the U.S. from Mexico."

As of late Monday afternoon, trucks carrying produce from deep within Mexico started making their way to the Rio Grande Valley.

Products scheduled to come in from Mexico include broccoli, onion, squash, carrots, and cilantro. Much of it comes from Guanajuato, one of the states impacted by retaliatory violence.

A Channel 5 News viewer in Jalisco sent videos showing burned cars still blocking major roads headed to Guadalajara.

"This impacts all of us if there are delays," Perez said.

That means costly delays for supermarkets in Atlanta to Chicago and the Northeast.

Jorge Torres is a U.S. customs broker in McAllen who helps Mexican importers fill out customs paperwork and get their products to U.S. customers.

Mexico's mid-Pacific region, the main area impacted by the weekend violence, is home to manufacturing plants.

Torres said he worries the Jalisco New Generation Cartel will pick a new leader, leading to more flare-ups in violence.

"What happens in the near future is not going to be as bad as what happened yesterday," Torres said.

An economics professor at the University of Texas at El Paso said Monday's delays caused nearly $700,000 in income losses in Reynosa and more than $2.8 million in income losses in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area.

Watch the video above for the full story.