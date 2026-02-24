Alamo resident wins $1.375 million Texas Two Step prize

An Alamo resident has won $1.375 million playing the Texas Two Step lottery drawing on Jan. 29, according to a news release from the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 107 Food Mart, located at 2114 West University Drive in Edinburg, according to the news release. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four white ball numbers drawn plus the red bonus ball.

For selling the winning ticket, the 107 Food Mart may be eligible for a $5,000 bonus under the Texas Lottery's Retailer Bonus Program.

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4.

Texas Two Step drawings are conducted on Mondays and Thursdays.